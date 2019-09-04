Nationals pitcher Aaron Barrett gets emotional promotion to the majors four years after his last MLB game

The Washington Nationals made a dream come true on Tuesday when they recalled pitcher Aaron Barrett from Double-A Harrisburg. Manager Matt LeCroy had the pleasure of telling Barrett the great news in front of his teammates and upon doing so, broke into tears. LeCroy said that it was "an honor" to manage the 31-year-old Barrett.

Following LeCroy's announcement, Barrett was mobbed by his teammates -- and for good reason.

It's been quite the road for Barrett to get to this point. The right-handed reliever was drafted by the Nationals in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. Barrett made his MLB debut in 2014, and in the 2015 season he suffered what was called an elbow strain at the time. However, just weeks later in September, Barrett elected to have Tommy John surgery to repair the injury.

In 2016, Barrett was working his way back from Tommy John surgery when he fractured the humerus bone in his pitching arm. Following that injury, the former Nationals draft pick wasn't re-signed by the team, but was working his way back the following year when it was determined that he wouldn't be able to pitch in 2017.

Barrett didn't throw a single pitch during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but had signed another minor-league contract with the Nationals in April of 2017. In 2018, Barrett did appear in 20 games for the short-season Single-A Auburn Doubledays and went 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA.

During his time with the Senators in 2019, Barrett compiled a 0-2 record with a 2.75 ERA and 31 saves.