Nationals pitching prospect Fausto Segura dies at 23 after motorcycle accident
Segura spent three seasons in the Nationals' farm system
The Washington Nationals on Monday announced that minor-league pitcher Fausto Segura died over the weekend at 23. According to Dominican Major League Baseball reporter Hector Gomez, Segura died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday night in the Dominican Republic.
Here's the statement from the Nationals:
"The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura, a 23-year-old pitcher who spent the 2019 season with our short-season affiliate Auburn Doubledays. He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization. We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto's family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief."
Segura died after being hit by a van while riding a vehicle near the Barahona airport, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes.
Segura spent the 2019 season with the Nationals' Class-A Short Season affiliate, the Auburn Doubledays, of the New York-Penn League. The right-hander appeared in 17 games as a relief pitcher, and recorded a 3.21 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched. For his performance during the 2019 season, he was named to All-Star team of the New York-Penn League. In parts of three minor-league seasons, Segura pitched to a 4-6 record and 3.88 ERA in 67 1/3 innings.
