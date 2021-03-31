One Washington Nationals player has tested positive for COVID-19, general manager Mike Rizzo announced on Wednesday.

Rizzo also says five others within the organization were in close contact with the person testing positive, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic. Rizzo hinted that roster moves will be necessary in advance of their Opening Day matchup against the Mets, scheduled for 7:09 p.m. ET on Thursday in Washington, D.C. That's because, according to Jesse Dougherty, four players will be unavailable for that game because they're in quarantine. As of yet, the players in question have not been named.

Some additional context, via Dougherty:

Mike Rizzo says that the person who tested positive is a player and, after contract tracing -- having flown on a team charter Monday evening -- it was determined that five people had to quarantine. The Nationals have undergone PCR and rapid tests in the time since.

Rizzo also says that the Nationals are working with the league to determine what additional steps to take.

While impressive progress is being made with vaccination rates across the country, COVID-19 variants are also presently spreading, which may account for some of the case surges we're seeing. Likely, MLB as it enters the 2021 regular season will not be spared from those trends. In other words, the Nats' announcement probably won't be the last of this kind.