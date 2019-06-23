Nationals release veteran reliever Trevor Rosenthal after latest meltdown in nightmare season
Rosenthal had walked 15 batters in 6 1/3 innings
The Washington Nationals are nearing the conclusion of one of the most important weeks of their season, having played six games against the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals, 4-1 in those games, could have easily ran the table thus far. Yet on Saturday their bullpen turned a late four-run lead into a four-run defeat. In a testament to how this week has the Nationals approaching things with a renewed sense of urgency, on Sunday the club released one of the pitchers responsible for the meltdown: right-hander Trevor Rosenthal.
Rosenthal, signed to a one-year deal worth $8 million over the winter, is the author one of baseball's worst seasons.
That's not an exaggeration or an attempt at being meanspirited so much as it is a description of his season. Rosenthal had thrown 6 1/3 innings in 12 appearances, walking 15 of the 43 batters faced and hitting another three while permitting eight hits and 16 runs and uncorking five wild pitches. He began his season by failing to record an out in any of his first four appearances.
To Rosenthal's credit, he'd pitched better upon returning from the injured list in early June. Prior to Saturday, he had held the opposition to one run on one hit in 3 1/3 innings. He'd even thrown 63 percent strikes. Alas, he had still recorded more walks (three) than strikeouts.
Because Rosenthal has a track record of being a legit big-league pitcher, and because he averaged 98 mph on his fastball, he's likely to find another gig in the coming weeks. There's no telling if he'll ever be able to find his release point consistently enough to rediscover success. Given the extremity of his struggles, it's fair to wonder if the cause is more mental than physical.
In a corresponding move, the Nationals promoted Austin Voth.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Manfred says ball has changed
Manfred acknowledged the baseball has a drag problem
-
Indians promote Bradley, MiLB HR leader
Bradley, 23, will try to overcome his strikeout tendencies
-
Braves demote Foltynewicz
Foltynewicz was torched by the Nationals on Saturday
-
Angels vs. Cardinals odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Angels vs. Cardinals matchup 10,000...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for June 23
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
MLB Saturday: Phillies lose 6th straight
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball