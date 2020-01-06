Nationals reportedly re-sign reliever Daniel Hudson, who recorded final out of 2019 World Series

The Washington Nationals may not have a third baseman, but they continue to add pieces. On Monday, general manager Mike Rizzo addressed his relief corps, agreeing to terms with right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson on a two-year pact worth $11 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Hudson, 32, returns to the Nationals after a highly successful 24-game stint last season. He completed 25 regular-season innings for Washington after coming over in a deadline trade. In those frames he posted a 1.44 ERA and a 5.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Hudson then played an important role in the postseason, as he was one of two relievers manager Davey Martinez trusted. In whole, he appeared nine times in October and permitted four runs -- with three of those coming in Game 5 of the World Series. It was Hudson who later recorded the final out in the World Series, sealing the Nationals' championship victory:

There is fair reason to be skeptical about Hudson pitching quite as well heading forward. He has a lengthy injury history, and even with his Nationals stint included he has a 3.54 ERA since the start of the 2017 season -- good still, just not as great as his introduction to D.C. Those are minor knits to pick, however, and Hudson paired with Sean Doolittle and recent signee Will Harris should give the Nationals a quality back-end of the bullpen.

The Nationals have ramped up their offseason recently, signing Hudson and Harris, second baseman Starlin Castro, and bench infielder Asdrubal Cabrera over the past week-plus. It's unclear how, if at all, those moves impact the team's pursuit of free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, who remains the best player available on the open market.