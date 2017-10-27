Nationals reportedly talk to former Red Sox manager John Farrell about manager job

The Washington Nationals were one of three postseason teams to remove their manager after falling out of the tournament.

On Friday, the Nationals' attempt to replace Dusty Baker focused on one of those other axed managers: former Boston Red Sox skipper John Farrell:

Nats and John Farrell: in this morning, out this afternoon. Came from Philly after discussing job there. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) October 27, 2017

Farrell was canned despite posting a winning record over his five seasons in Boston. He even won the World Series in 2013, his first year at the helm. The Nationals, of course, want someone who can get them over the hump in October. It's worth noting, however, that Farrell's Boston teams went 1-6 in the postseason after that first year, suggesting he doesn't possess a magic elixir that ensures postseason success.

It's also worth noting that Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez remains the front-runner for the position, per Ken Rosenthal:

#Nationals interviewed John Farrell today, sources tell The Athletic. Dave Martinez front-runner for job, per sources and @jorgecastillo. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 27, 2017

We'll see if the Nationals change their minds in the coming days, or if Martinez's fresh voice will trump Farrell's experience.