Nationals reportedly talking Gio Gonzalez trade ahead of postseason eligibility deadline
Gonzalez, who is a free agent at season's end, has struggled as of late
The Washington Nationals have already made one trade prior to Friday night's deadline for postseason eligibility, shipping reliever Ryan Madson to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They may make another before the night ends.
MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi reports the Nationals are continuing to talk to at least one team concerning left-handed starter Gio Gonzalez:
A free agent at season's end, Gonzalez has a 4.57 ERA and 1.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 starts. He's struggled as of late, permitting at least five runs in four of his six August starts. Gonzalez's ERA entering the month was 4.57.
It's unclear what team is interested in acquiring Gonzalez. The Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, and Seattle Mariners would make varying degrees of sense.
