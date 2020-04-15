Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman starts fund for health care workers, Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom donates $20K
Zimmerman's fundraising goal is $250,000
The D.C. solidarity between two notable athletes in the nation's capital was on full display Thursday through charitable donations for health care workers. Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman started a fund meant to give meals and supplies to medical workers in Northern Virginia who are working to help treat patients with the coronavirus, and kicked things off with a donation of $100,000.
"You guys are doing so much for the community, and you probably don't get to hear from outside the hospital very much," Zimmerman told health-care professionals working at an intensive care unit in Falls Church, Va. on Sunday. "We just wanted to let you know not only how much we appreciate what you're doing, but everyone in the area appreciates what you're doing. Going in there every day and putting your lives and your families' lives at risk to help save other people's lives is pretty special."
It's called the Pros for Heroes COVID-19 Relief Fund, and, as the name implies, the plan is to attract professional athletes to help reach a fundraising goal of $250,000. Soon after the news of the fund spread, fellow DC athlete Nicklas Backstrom of the Washington Capitals added a donation of $20,000, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.
"It's tough, man. They're doing some hard work right now," said Zimmerman of health care workers to the Post. "They're disconnected from the outside world. If we can lend some financial support but also patch in on a Zoom call, and all of a sudden someone's favorite player is in the room - whether it's from the Redskins or D.C. United or the Mystics or whatever - and have them say, 'Thank you,' that might mean the world to them and give them some gratification."
Both Backstrom and Zimmerman have supported each other's respective teams during postseason runs, and in championship celebrations. Now, that support has turned into something tangible that can help people who are working hard to halt this global pandemic.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10,000 MLB workers will be part of study
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya discussed the importance of the study
-
Pearce retires, calls allegations 'joke'
'We won it fair and square,' Pearce said of 2018 championship
-
Manfred: Health situation key to return
Manfred opened about the contingency plans and what's holding the sport back from finalizing...
-
Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63
Hank Steinbrenner was George Steinbrenner's eldest son
-
What active MLB players will make Hall?
We polled our Fantasy and MLB analysts on current players' Cooperstown chances
-
Wells' man cave looks like a museum
The former left-hander has quite an impressive collection
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday