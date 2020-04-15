Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman starts fund for health care workers, Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom donates $20K

The D.C. solidarity between two notable athletes in the nation's capital was on full display Thursday through charitable donations for health care workers. Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman started a fund meant to give meals and supplies to medical workers in Northern Virginia who are working to help treat patients with the coronavirus, and kicked things off with a donation of $100,000.

"You guys are doing so much for the community, and you probably don't get to hear from outside the hospital very much," Zimmerman told health-care professionals working at an intensive care unit in Falls Church, Va. on Sunday. "We just wanted to let you know not only how much we appreciate what you're doing, but everyone in the area appreciates what you're doing. Going in there every day and putting your lives and your families' lives at risk to help save other people's lives is pretty special."

It's called the Pros for Heroes COVID-19 Relief Fund, and, as the name implies, the plan is to attract professional athletes to help reach a fundraising goal of $250,000. Soon after the news of the fund spread, fellow DC athlete Nicklas Backstrom of the Washington Capitals added a donation of $20,000, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

"It's tough, man. They're doing some hard work right now," said Zimmerman of health care workers to the Post. "They're disconnected from the outside world. If we can lend some financial support but also patch in on a Zoom call, and all of a sudden someone's favorite player is in the room - whether it's from the Redskins or D.C. United or the Mystics or whatever - and have them say, 'Thank you,' that might mean the world to them and give them some gratification."

Both Backstrom and Zimmerman have supported each other's respective teams during postseason runs, and in championship celebrations. Now, that support has turned into something tangible that can help people who are working hard to halt this global pandemic.