Nationals' Spencer Kieboom lost a tooth, but it wasn't right before hitting his first career home run
Kieboom had lost his temporary tooth earlier in the day
Washington Nationals rookie Spencer Kieboom had an interesting Tuesday afternoon.
Kieboom homered for the first time in his career during Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. But that wasn't why he garnered attention. Rather, an odd sequence of events led folks to believe Kieboom had spot out a tooth right before launching off.
Take a look:
What actually happened is that Kieboom had lost his temporary tooth earlier on Tuesday. The "tooth" he spat out before the swing was little more than your typical loogie.
Kieboom entered the day hitting .198/.281/.248. This, undoubtedly, will be the highlight of his season -- even if it wasn't quite as hardcore as it seemed at first blush.
