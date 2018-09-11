Nationals' Spencer Kieboom lost a tooth, but it wasn't right before hitting his first career home run

Washington Nationals rookie Spencer Kieboom had an interesting Tuesday afternoon.

Kieboom homered for the first time in his career during Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. But that wasn't why he garnered attention. Rather, an odd sequence of events led folks to believe Kieboom had spot out a tooth right before launching off.

Take a look:

This is @KieBOOM22. That's his tooth flying out of his mouth.



He hit a home run shortly after this. pic.twitter.com/SmPJuq2f7q — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 11, 2018

Only 22 days till next hockey season. pic.twitter.com/DDdhwyDAHz — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 11, 2018

What actually happened is that Kieboom had lost his temporary tooth earlier on Tuesday. The "tooth" he spat out before the swing was little more than your typical loogie.

Ok so Kieboom lost the tooth this morning biting into a baguette. Except it wasn’t a real tooth, it was a temp while he awaits a new veneer. He has it in his pocket. He didn’t spit it out on the field. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) September 11, 2018

Kieboom entered the day hitting .198/.281/.248. This, undoubtedly, will be the highlight of his season -- even if it wasn't quite as hardcore as it seemed at first blush.