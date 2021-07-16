Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been placed on administrative leave so the league can investigate an alleged domestic violence incident, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

Castro, 31, was placed on the restricted list back on June 16 for what manager Dave Martinez called a "family matter." There was little other information at the time while Castro dealt with the unknown issue at his home in the Dominican Republic. Castro then returned to the team on June 18.

It would appear the allegations of domestic violence stem from this family matter, but there are no further details at this time.

A player in cases such as these is placed on administrative leave for seven days -- still getting paid and accruing service time -- in order for Major League Baseball to investigate allegations and see if there was a violation of the domestic violence policy. It is not an indicator that the league is calling the player guilty nor is it the player admitting guilt.

As we've seen these last few weeks in the case of Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer, the seven days of leave can be extended so long as all parties, including the MLB Players Association, agree. Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is also still on leave while the league investigates his domestic violence arrest from back in May.