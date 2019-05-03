Nationals' Stephen Strasburg becomes fastest ever to get to 1,500 strikeouts
Strasburg passes the likes of Chris Sale, Kerry Wood and Pedro Martinez
Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg made a little bit of history on Thursday night against the Cardinals. Through five innings, Strasburg had struck out eight, giving him exactly K's 1,500 in his career. Strasburg is 30 years old, but he's had his share of injuries. His 1,500th career strikeout came in his 1,272 1/3rd inning.
Via the Nationals, this is the fastest in terms of innings a pitcher has ever gotten to 1,500 strikeouts. The top five is littered with famed strikeout artists:
- Strasburg, 1,272 1/3 IP
- Chris Sale, 1,290 IP
- Kerry Wood, 1,303 IP
- Pedro Martinez, 1,337 IP
- Randy Johnson, 1,356 2/3 IP
This isn't exactly a mainstream record or anything, but it's certainly a feather in Strasburg's cap. He's halfway to the more well-known milestone of 3,000 strikeouts (CC Sabathia got number 3,000 on Wednesday and here's a look at who could get there next), though Strasburg will need better health and lots of longevity to get there. It's taken him 10 years since his debut to get halfway.
Strasburg, a three-time All-Star, led the NL with 242 strikeouts in 2014. He also topped 200 in 2017, when he finished third in NL Cy Young voting.
