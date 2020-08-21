The Washington Nationals may be without co-ace Stephen Strasburg the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, manager Dave Martinez told reporters, including The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli, that Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis and "it has to be fixed." The team and Strasburg have not committed to season-ending surgery but it is an option.

"We're going to sit back and discuss what the plans are moving forward," Martinez told reporters (per Federal Baseball). "I haven't seen Stephen today. I'm going to talk to him and see what his options are and what he wants to do. I think it's something that's going to have to be fixed, so we'll see. I want to talk to him first before and get his thoughts on things."

Stephen Strasburg SP • ERA 10.80 WHIP 1.80 IP 5 BB 1 K 2

A nerve issue in his hand/wrist has limited Strasburg to two ineffective starts this season. He did not make his season debut until Aug. 9th, the team's 12th game of the season, and numbness in his fingers forced Strasburg to exit his second start after two-thirds of an inning and 14 pitches.

Washington rode their rotation to a World Series championship last season but it is not in good shape right now. The team's rotation depth chart currently looks something like this:

The Aug, 31 trade deadline is 10 days away and the Nationals, at 9-12, are 1 1/2 games behind the second wild-card spot. This is a win-now roster, they're not going to tear it down and rebuild because Strasburg may be done for the season, so expect GM Mike Rizzo to scour the trade market for another starter prior to the deadline.

Strasburg, 32, is in the first season of a seven-year, $245 million contract. He had a 3.32 ERA in an NL-leading 209 innings last year, then was marvelous in the postseason (1.98 ERA in 36 1/3 innings) en route to being named World Series MVP.