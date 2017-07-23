Nationals' Stephen Strasburg leaves start after two innings for as a precaution

Nationals All-Star starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg left his start on Sunday after just two innings. Per Nats manager Dusty Baker, Strasburg just couldn't get loose, so the move was precautionary.

Something certainly seemed amiss.

Strasburg didn't allow a run in his two innings of work, but he did walk three. His velocity was normal, but command was way off. Many times command goes before velocity with an injury, too, so there had to be some level of concern from the Nationals' training staff. Strasburg's injury history has to play a factor here as well, as he only managed 23 starts two years ago and 24 last season, not to mention the Tommy John surgery in his past.

Strasburg, 29, is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings this season.

So far, the news is great for the Nationals. They would have been hurting at the back-end of the rotation had Strasburg hit the DL. With Joe Ross out of the season after having Tommy John surgery, Edwin Jackson is serving as their fifth starter for the time being and he would presumably be bumped up to the four spot with another injury.

For now, the Nationals and Strasburg appear to have dodged a bullet.