Nationals' Stephen Strasburg leaves start after two innings with apparent injury

Nationals All-Star starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg left his start on Sunday after just two innings, possibly due to injury. The Nationals don't provide injury updates during games, so we'll have to wait until the conclusion of their bout with the Diamondbacks before getting the full story.

Strasburg didn't allow a run in his two innings of work, but he did walk three. His velocity was normal, but command was way off. Many times command goes before velocity with an injury, too, so there has to be a level of concern before we get a concrete update. Strasburg's injury history has to play a factor here as well, as he only managed 23 starts two years ago and 24 last season, not to mention the Tommy John surgery in his past.

Strasburg, 29, is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings this season.

If Strasburg is forced to go on the DL, the Nats are hurting at the back-end of the rotation. With Joe Ross out of the season after having Tommy John surgery, Edwin Jackson is serving as their fifth starter for the time being and he would presumably be bumped up to the four spot.

Again, though, we need an update from the Nationals before getting too far ahead of ourselves.