The Washington Nationals will be without co-ace Stephen Strasburg the rest of the 2020 season. On Saturday, manager Dave Martinez told reporters, including Mark Zuckerman of MASN, that Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis and he will undergo season-ending surgery.

A nerve issue in his hand/wrist has limited Strasburg to two ineffective starts this season. He did not make his season debut until Aug. 9th, the team's 12th game of the season, and numbness in his fingers forced Strasburg to exit his second start after two-thirds of an inning and 14 pitches.

Stephen Strasburg SP • ERA 10.80 WHIP 1.80 IP 5 BB 1 K 2

Washington rode its rotation to a World Series championship last season but it is not in good shape right now. The team's rotation depth chart currently looks something like this:

The Aug, 31 trade deadline is less than 10 days away and the Nationals, despite being 9-13, are still very much in contention for a playoff spot. This is a win-now roster, they're not going to tear it down and rebuild because Strasburg may be done for the season, so expect GM Mike Rizzo to scour the trade market for another starter prior to the deadline.

Strasburg, 32, is in the first season of a seven-year, $245 million contract. He had a 3.32 ERA in an NL-leading 209 innings last year, then was marvelous in the postseason (1.98 ERA in 36 1/3 innings) en route to being named World Series MVP.