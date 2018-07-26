Nationals' Stephen Strasburg reportedly lands back on the disabled list with a pinched nerve

The hits just keep coming for the 50-51 Washington Nationals.

On Thursday, the team reportedly placed right-hander Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day DL with a pinched nerve in his neck. The team has not officially announced the move, though the Nationals are calling up journeyman southpaw Tommy Milone to start Thursday's game in Strasburg's place.

Strasburg heading to DL because he pinched a nerve in his neck, according to a person familiar with the situation. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 26, 2018

The Nats plan to call up LHP Tommy Milone to start tonight vs MIA, per a source. He has a 4.19 ERA in 20 starts at Triple A Syracuse — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) July 26, 2018

Strasburg recently missed six weeks with a shoulder problem and allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start back last week. I suppose the good news is his arm is not injured again. Pinched nerves are no fun, but Strasburg has had lots of elbow and shoulder woes in his career, and that's not the problem now.

In 14 starts this season Strasburg has a 3.90 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings, and he's held opponent's to a .239/.291/.413 batting line. During his shoulder injury Washington turned to youngsters like Erick Fedde, Jefry Rodriguez, and Austin Voth to mixed results.

The Nationals come in to Thursday seven games back in the NL East and 5 1/2 games back of the second NL wild card spot with six teams ahead of them. Nowadays the Nats are being discussed more as a potential trade deadline seller than as a postseason contender.