Nationals' Stephen Strasburg reportedly lands back on the disabled list with a pinched nerve
Strasburg recently missed six weeks with a shoulder injury
The hits just keep coming for the 50-51 Washington Nationals.
On Thursday, the team reportedly placed right-hander Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day DL with a pinched nerve in his neck. The team has not officially announced the move, though the Nationals are calling up journeyman southpaw Tommy Milone to start Thursday's game in Strasburg's place.
Strasburg recently missed six weeks with a shoulder problem and allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start back last week. I suppose the good news is his arm is not injured again. Pinched nerves are no fun, but Strasburg has had lots of elbow and shoulder woes in his career, and that's not the problem now.
In 14 starts this season Strasburg has a 3.90 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings, and he's held opponent's to a .239/.291/.413 batting line. During his shoulder injury Washington turned to youngsters like Erick Fedde, Jefry Rodriguez, and Austin Voth to mixed results.
The Nationals come in to Thursday seven games back in the NL East and 5 1/2 games back of the second NL wild card spot with six teams ahead of them. Nowadays the Nats are being discussed more as a potential trade deadline seller than as a postseason contender.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rockies add Oh to bullpen in trade
The right-handed reliever and former Cardinals closer is having a bounce-back season
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
MLB rumors: 'Heavy interest' in Wheeler
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
Brewers are MLB's most intriguing team
How will the next week leading up to the deadline play out? We'll be watching these teams the...
-
MLB DFS, July 26: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Roundup: Rockies' walkoff HR tops Astros
Plus, the Pirates winning streak is over, the A's keep happening and much more