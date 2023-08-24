Washington Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a fractured left fibula after being carted off the field on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium after crashing into the outfield wall.

Garrett suffered the injury in the sixth inning while attempting to make a play on what turned out to be a DJ LeMahieu home run to right field:

Garrett appeared to snag his lower left leg on the wall while trying to make the catch, possibly catching a spike in the material covering the wall. He remained on the ground in obvious pain while trainers made their way to him and then attended to the injury. He was put in an air cast and removed from the field on a cart:

Garrett, 27, has been a key contributor for the Nationals this season. Coming into Wednesday's game, he had a slash line of .272/.343/.461 (123 OPS+) with nine home runs and 17 doubles in 88 games. After spending parts of nine seasons in the minors, Garrett enjoyed a productive 27-game rookie stint with the Diamondbacks in 2022. The Nationals signed him as a free agent this past offseason after he was designated for assignment by Arizona.