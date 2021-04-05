Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mess with the 2021 Major League Baseball season. The first series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was one of the more highly-anticipated matchups to start the year and instead a small outbreak on the Nationals caused the entire series to be postponed. The issue will linger into the second week of the season, but no further.

The previously scheduled game between the Nationals and the Braves in D.C. on Monday has been postponed, MLB announced in a press release Sunday night. In that same press release, the league announced the game Tuesday will go on as scheduled with the Nationals having completed a round of testing with no new positives.

The Nationals were set to begin the season Thursday with multiple players out due to positive COVID-19 tests, but instead MLB decided to push everything back while conducting further testing and contact tracing.

This postponement appears to have been done for the Nationals a day to ramp things back up. Both general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez expressed their desire to get at least one workout day in at the ballpark once they are cleared from a COVID-19 standpoint, as everyone was forced to stay away from the ballpark for days with this shutdown. The last team workout was last Monday.

When they do, they'll be facing a likely-hungry Braves team that is coming off being swept in three games in Philadelphia. The Braves' offense only managed three runs on 12 hits as they stumbled to an 0-3 start.