Nationals' top prospect Carter Kieboom reportedly will be called up as Washington's infield injuries mount

The Nationals are calling up top prospect Carter Kieboom, reports the Washington Post. Kieboom, 21, is hitting .379/.506/.636 with six doubles, a triple, three homers and 18 RBI in 18 Triple-A games this year following a good spring training in MLB camp.

Baseball America had him as the 41st-ranked prospect in baseball heading into this season, but that is lower than others. MLB.com has him 25th and Baseball Prospectus has him 16th. Kieboom has put in some time at second base, but he's primarily played shortstop in his minor-league career.

With Kieboom coming up, one can't help but wonder about the status of Trea Turner and/or Anthony Rendon.

Turner has been on the injured list for most of the season with a fractured finger and the most recent status update said that he hasn't yet thrown a ball or swung a bat. Rendon, meanwhile, has missed the Nationals' last five games due to a left elbow contusion.

Wilmer Difo has been filling in for Turner at shortstop, but he could slide over to third base with Kieboom taking over at short.

The Nationals are off to an 11-12 start and begin a seven-game homestand against the Padres (three games) and Cardinals (four) on Friday. They are already playing in a tough division, but doing so for a long stretch without the left side of their infield is a tall order. Kieboom breaking through even a fraction of how Juan Soto did last season would be a big boost.