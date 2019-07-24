Nationals' Trea Turner becomes 26th player in history to record multiple cycles

On Tuesday, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner recorded his second career cycle. The feat, the fourth of the season, came as part of a blowout win against the Colorado Rockies. Coincidentally, Turner had previously hit for the cycle against the Rockies on April 25, 2017. He's the 26th player in history to record multiple cycles in his career.

Here's a look at all of Turner's hits on the night:

4/25/2017 - Trea Turner hits for the cycle vs. COL



7/23/2019 - Trea Turner hits for the cycle vs. COL@treavturner // #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/hafa1kaN4r — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 24, 2019

Turner started the evening by hitting a home run to begin the bottom of the first inning. In the second inning (hey, it was that kind of night) he reached on an infield single that deflected off pitcher Peter Lambert. He tripled in the fifth on a line drive that eluded right fielder Charlie Blackmon. And then, yes, in the seventh he doubled to right-center.

The @Nationals' Trea Turner has hit for the cycle for a 2nd time - both times against the @Rockies.



He becomes the 3rd player ever to hit for the cycle twice against the same team and the 1st since the @Brewers' Christian Yelich did it vs the @Reds last season.



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/km4l4xLlPb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 24, 2019

For those wondering, this is the 19th cycle to come against the Rockies. Yet it's the first to occur outside of Coors Field. As for the Nationals, it's their fourth since moving to Washington, D.C. and the second to take place at Nationals Park. Brad Wilkerson and Cristian Guzman are the other two to pull off the feat.

Trea Turner is the 26th player in MLB history with multiple cycles in his career. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 24, 2019

In mid-June, Shohei Ohtani and Jake Bauers hit for the cycle on back-to-back nights. Prior to those games, Jorge Polanco's cycle in early April was the only one of the season.

You can find a complete list of cycles by clicking here.