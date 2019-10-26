Nationals vs. Astros: MLB World Series Game 4 live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

The Washington Nationals will host the Houston Astros for World Series Game 4 at Nationals Park on Saturday night. The Astros, who won Game 3 in Washington D.C. on Friday night, are looking to even up the series. The Nationals, meanwhile, had their eight-game postseason winning streak snapped in Game 3 and will try to get the first win by a home team in the 2019 Fall Classic in Game 4. The last team to come back from an 0-2 hole in a best-of-seven postseason series were the 1996 Yankees in the World Series. Only 14 teams in MLB history have accomplished the feat.

Here are some essentials about Saturday night's Game 4.

How can I watch Game 4?

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 | Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park (Washington DC)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Starting pitchers: Patrick Corbin (WAS) vs. Jose Urquidy (HOU)

World Series Game 4 preview

Corbin has a 6.91 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in six postseason appearances, but those numbers are inflated by a rough outing against the Dodgers in NLDS Game 3. In Game 1 of the World Series, Corbin held the Astros to one hit during his sixth-inning relief outing. In Corbin's last playoff start (NLCS Game 4 ), he threw five innings and gave up four earned runs while walking three and striking out 12.

Meanwhile, the Astros are going with a bullpen game on Saturday, with right-handed rookie Urquidy on the mound first. Urquidy, 24, has thrown 4 1/3 innings (ALDS Game 4, ALCS Game 6) and allowed just one run on six hits while walking two and striking out eight this October. The last time Houston deployed this bullpen tactic was when they clinched the pennant in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees.

Prediction

We'll lean Corbin and the Nationals at home. The Nats will record a bounce-back victory after their Game 3 loss, and score most of their runs once Astros manager AJ Hinch takes Urquidy out of the game.

Nationals 4, Astros 3



