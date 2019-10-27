Nationals vs. Astros: MLB World Series Game 5 live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

After falling behind 0-2 in the series, the Houston Astros have rallied to tie the World Series at 2-2. They are the third team in World Series history to win Games 3 and 4 on the road after losing Games 1 and 2 at home, joining the 1986 Mets and 1996 Yankees. The Washington Nationals have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Sept. 13-14. The World Series is now a best-of-three and the Astros have reclaimed home-field advantage.

Here are some essentials about Sunday night's Game 5.

How can I watch Game 5?

When: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park (Washington DC)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Starting pitchers: Max Scherzer (WAS) vs. Gerrit Cole (HOU)

Odds: WAS: +139 | HOU: -149 | O/U: 7

World Series Game 5 preview

The Scherzer vs. Cole pitching matchup didn't deliver in Game 1. Scherzer labored through five innings and Cole was tagged for five runs in seven innings. Game 5 is a new day though, and both have been stellar overall this October. With an off-day Monday, expect both managers to be aggressive with their bullpen. Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson have not pitched since Game 1 and figure to get into Game 5 no matter the score.

Washington's offense has fallen flat in Games 3 and 4. The Nationals scored one run in each game and are 1 for 19 (.053) with runners in scoring position after going 7 for 21 (.333) in those spots in Games 1 and 2. Juan Soto went 3 for 4 in Game 1 and is 1 for 10 since. Anthony Rendon is 4 for 17 (.235) in the series. The Nationals need those two to break out and soon. The Astros are starting to find their groove at the plate, particularly Alex Bregman, who clubbed a grand slam in Game 4.

Prediction

We'll lean Cole and the Astros on the road. The road team has won every game in the World Series and an Astros win in Game 5 would make this the first time the road team has won the first five games in the Fall Classic since 1996. Everything is starting to click for Houston and, when that happens, this team is damn near unbeatable.

Astros 4, Nationals 1