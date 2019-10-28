Nationals vs. Astros: MLB World Series Game 6 live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

The 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals returns to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 on Tuesday night. After sweeping the Nationals in Washington D.C., the Astros are one win away from their second World Series title in three years. Houston is looking to become the 15th team in MLB history to come back from a 2-0 deficit in a best-of-seven postseason series, and the first to do so in the World Series since the 1996 Yankees. If the Nationals can force a Game 7, it will mark the first time the road team has won the first six games of a postseason series in MLB history.

Here are some essentials about Tuesday night's Game 6.

How can I watch Game 6?

When: Tuesday, Oct. 29 | Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park (Houston)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Starting pitchers: Justin Verlander (HOU) vs. Stephen Strasburg (WAS)

Odds: HOU -168 | WAS: +154 | O/U: 7

World Series Game 6 preview

Verlander will be looking to record the first World Series win of his career. The 36-year-old is 0-5 in World Series starts with Houston and Detroit. In all of his postseason starts this year, he's 1-3 with a 4.15 ERA, 35 strikeouts and 11 walks. In the World Series Game 2 loss, Verlander went six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He gave up two runs in the first inning, but then shut out the Nats over the next five innings. When the right-hander came out in the seventh, he gave up a Kurt Suzuki leadoff home run. Verlander hasn't displayed the same dominance in the playoffs that he showed during the regular season, and he's now yielded four runs in three of his last four postseason starts.

In a pitching rematch of Game 2 of the World Series, Verlander will face Strasburg. In his Game 2 start, Strasburg allowed two runs (Alex Bregman's two-run homer) on seven hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked just one. The 31-year-old right-hander has been tremendous this postseason, going 4-0 in his five appearances (four starts) with a 1.93 ERA and a 40:2 strikeout to walk ratio across 28 innings. With their season on the line, the Nationals turn to Strasburg in hopes that he will continue his postseason dominance. And they hope they can give the ball to Max Scherzer in a potential Game 7 after he was scratched from his scheduled Game 5 outing.

Prediction

It's really hard to imagine that the Nationals can turn this series back around in Houston. They've played (and won) in three elimination games this postseason, but I think we're going to see another lifeless showing from Washington's offense in Game 6. Verlander will finally get his World Series win, and the Astros will take this year's title at home.

Astros 8, Nationals 2