Nationals vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 6 picks, best predictions from proven model

On Tuesday, the Washington Nationals look to stay alive and continue their winning ways on the road when they take on the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series. The Nationals (93-69), who are 6-1 on the road in the postseason, are 17-6 in their last 23 games against the Astros (107-55), while Houston went 65-24 at Minute Maid Park this season. Game time is slated for 8:07 p.m. ET from Houston. The Nationals are in must-win mode since Houston is up 3-2 in the World Series 2019. Houston is favored at -182 on the money line, meaning a $182 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5 in the latest Astros vs. Nationals odds. You'll want to see the latest 2019 World Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Nationals vs. Astros picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the 2019 World Series up over $800 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the World Series on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Nationals vs. Astros. We can tell you it's leaning over 7.5 runs, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Astros have been one of MLB's best in recent seasons, posting three straight 100-plus win campaigns and defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games to win the World Series two years ago. Since 2000, Houston has had 12 winning seasons and reached the Fall Classic three times. The Astros are 509-349, including 28-20 in the playoffs under fifth-year manager A.J. Hinch.

Houston's resurgence this series has been powered by second baseman Jose Altuve, who has at least one hit in each game. Altuve is 9-for-25 with three doubles and a stolen base in the World Series 2019. In his last eight home games, all in the 2019 MLB Playoffs, he is 13-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs.

But just because Houston has won three straight does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Astros money line in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series.

That's because the Nationals will send right-hander Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) to the mound. Strasburg has already won in Houston this series, rebounding from an Alex Bregman home run early in Game 2 to post a strong six-inning, 114-pitch effort. He has a career 1.34 ERA in the postseason, including 1.93 this year.

Washington's offense continues to be led by left fielder Juan Soto, who has been tearing up Astros pitching this series. On Sunday, Soto was one of the Nationals' few bright spots, going 2-for-4 with a home run. For the World Series 2019, he is 6-for-18 with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs. He has a .455 on-base percentage with a .778 slugging percentage and 1.232 OPS.

So who wins Game 6 of Nationals vs. Astros? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nationals vs. Astros money line you should be all over Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.