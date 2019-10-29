Nationals vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 6 picks, predictions from proven model

The Houston Astros look to close out their second World Series title in three years when they host the Washington Nationals in Game 6 on Tuesday. The Astros (107-55) won all three games in Washington to retake home-field advantage in the 2019 World Series and are on a roll, while the Nationals (93-69) look to stave off elimination and continue the streak of the road team winning each game. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:07 p.m. ET. The road team has never won all seven games in a World Series, the closest coming in 1906 and 1996, when the away team won the first five games. The latest Astros vs. Nationals odds show Houston favored at -179 on the money line (risk $179 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Nationals vs. Astros picks of your own, look at the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the 2019 World Series up over $800 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season.

The model has dialed in on Nationals vs. Astros and is leaning over 7.5 runs.

The model has taken into account that the Astros will send right-hander Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.58 ERA) to the hill. Verlander became the all-time strikeout leader in the postseason in Game 2 of the World Series 2019 when he picked up strikeout No. 200. Verlander is looking for World Series win No. 1 after going 0-5 with a 5.73 ERA in six Fall Classic starts. Verlander has been solid this postseason, going at least 6 2/3 innings in four of five starts, and has not allowed more than four runs in a game.

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez continues to be a difference-maker, making three starts in the series. In Sunday's Game 5 win over the Nationals, Alvarez was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. For the series, he is 6-for-11 with an on-base percentage of .615, a slugging percentage of .818 and an OPS of 1.434.

But just because Houston has won three straight does not mean it is guaranteed to win Game 6 of the 2019 World Series.

That's because the Nationals will send right-hander Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) to the mound. Strasburg has already won in Houston this series, rebounding from an Alex Bregman home run early in Game 2 to post a strong six-inning, 114-pitch effort. He has a career 1.34 ERA in the postseason, including 1.93 this year.

Washington's offense continues to be led by left fielder Juan Soto, who has been tearing up Astros pitching this series. On Sunday, Soto was one of the Nationals' few bright spots, going 2-for-4 with a home run. For the World Series 2019, he is 6-for-18 with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs. He has a .455 on-base percentage with a .778 slugging percentage and 1.232 OPS.

So who wins Game 6 of Nationals vs. Astros?