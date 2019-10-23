October 23, 2019
Nationals vs. Astros score: Live World Series Game 1 updates, highlights, full coverage
The 2019 World Series kicked off on Tuesday night in Houston
Game 1 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals is underway at Minute Maid Park. The Astros, who defeated the Yankees to win the ALCS, have home-field advantage by virtue of possessing the better regular-season record. The Nationals, meanwhile, won the NLCS over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Nationals lead, 5-3, in the bottom of the eighth inning of a game that started as a battle of aces between Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole.
Although Cole was able to work around a leadoff baserunner and steal in the first inning, Scherzer could not start with a clean frame. A walk to George Springer and subsequent single by Jose Altuve set the table for a Yuli Gurriel double that plated both and prolonged a lengthy first inning for the right-hander.
The Nationals were able to slice into that lead in the top of the second, when Ryan Zimmerman hit a misplaced Cole fastball for a solo home run. Zimmerman, the Nationals' first draft pick, also became the first National to ever score a run in the World Series. Juan Soto then delivered his own solo shot (one that went 417 feet to the opposite field) in the fourth to tie the game. Washington's third run came in the fifth on an Adam Eaton single. A few batters later, Soto delivered another opposite-field extra-base hit -- this one a two-RBI double that banged off the wall.
The Astros narrowed their deficit in the seventh inning when George Springer launched a solo homer off Tanner Rainey to make it a two-run game. The Astros then loaded the bases for Yordan Alvarez, who Daniel Hudson was able to retire on strikes to keep the Nationals' lead at 5-3.
Game 1 can be streamed with fuboTV (Try for free).
yes, with two outs and the tying run on second, lefty Sean Doolittle coming in to face lefty Michael Brantley
have to imagine that is it for Hudson
Juan Soto is just a brilliant hitter. His feel for the craft is on another level. He's still 20 (for a few more days). Absurd.
Will Harris relieves Cole in the top of the eighth. Gets Rendon to hit a pop up for the first out. Then, gives up a single to Soto in the next at-bat. Soto is 3-for-4 with 3 RBI tonight.
huge eight pitches from Daniel Hudson. He can get a few more outs before Sean Doolittle.
The Astros do not atone. Alvarez strikes out to stand the bases loaded. The Nats have to cobble together six more outs from Hudson and Doolittle.
Astros have been stranding runners all game. They have an opportunity to atone here.
and it does. Martinez after his poor choice coming out to get Rainey. He's gonna need eight outs from Hudson and Doolittle. Tying run on first base with Gurriel and Correa coming
Yup.
Rainey vs. Bregman has like a 95% chance of ending with a walk.
the one-out walk brings the tying run to the plate and it's Alex Bregman. I'm gonna first guess this move. This is a mistake.
Put a Rainey jersey on Corbin and send him back out there.
