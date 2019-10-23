Nationals vs. Astros score: Live World Series Game 1 updates, highlights, full coverage

Game 1 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals is underway at Minute Maid Park. The Astros, who defeated the Yankees to win the ALCS, have home-field advantage by virtue of possessing the better regular-season record. The Nationals, meanwhile, won the NLCS over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Nationals lead, 5-3, in the bottom of the eighth inning of a game that started as a battle of aces between Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole.

Although Cole was able to work around a leadoff baserunner and steal in the first inning, Scherzer could not start with a clean frame. A walk to George Springer and subsequent single by Jose Altuve set the table for a Yuli Gurriel double that plated both and prolonged a lengthy first inning for the right-hander.

The Nationals were able to slice into that lead in the top of the second, when Ryan Zimmerman hit a misplaced Cole fastball for a solo home run. Zimmerman, the Nationals' first draft pick, also became the first National to ever score a run in the World Series. Juan Soto then delivered his own solo shot (one that went 417 feet to the opposite field) in the fourth to tie the game. Washington's third run came in the fifth on an Adam Eaton single. A few batters later, Soto delivered another opposite-field extra-base hit -- this one a two-RBI double that banged off the wall.

The Astros narrowed their deficit in the seventh inning when George Springer launched a solo homer off Tanner Rainey to make it a two-run game. The Astros then loaded the bases for Yordan Alvarez, who Daniel Hudson was able to retire on strikes to keep the Nationals' lead at 5-3.

