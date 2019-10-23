Nationals vs. Astros World Series: Juan Soto joins impressive group with mammoth homer
Only three players have ever homered at a younger age in the Fall Classic
Nationals left fielder Juan Soto does a lot of things that are rare for someone his age. After all, he still isn't even 21 years old. He will be in a few days, but he joined select company with a mammoth, game-tying home run in Game 1 of the World Series against Astros ace Gerrit Cole.
Here's his 417-foot homer in the fourth inning:
Good lord. On the train tracks to opposite field? That is just absolutely hulking power, especially with playoff baseballs not traveling like their regular-season counterparts.
There have only been four home runs by three players in the World Series by a player younger player than Juan Soto, who is 20 years and 362 days old (via Christopher Kamka on twitter). The list:
- Andruw Jones, 19 years and 180 days, 1996 Game 1
- Miguel Cabrera, 20 years and 187 days, 2003 Game 4
- Mickey Mantle, 20 years and 362 days, 1952 Game 6
- Mickey Mantle, 20 years and 363 days, 1952 Game 7
So Soto joins a Hall of Famer, a future Hall of Famer (Cabrera) and someone who has a Hall of Fame argument (Jones) with World Series homers before their 21st birthday. That's quite a list.
Soto already has 56 regular-season homers and this postseason he's tacked on three more. He's positioned himself to be a superstar for a long time in this game and often careers that start like this end up in the Hall of Fame.
As noted, the Soto blast tied the game at 2-2. The Nationals' first run came on a homer by Ryan Zimmerman, who made his own age-related history. The World Series is off to a pretty darn good start.
