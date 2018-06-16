Nationals vs. Blue Jays odds: Advanced model on 7-3 run locks in June 16 MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Blue Jays vs. Nationals game 10,000 times
The Nationals and Blue Jays continue a three-game series Saturday afternoon. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The Nationals are -210 on the money line, meaning it would take a $210 bet on Washington to return $100. Before you make any kind of pick on this interleague matchup, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is on a solid 7-3 run on its top-rated MLB money-line picks this week.
Now, the computer has simulated Nationals-Blue Jays and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only at SportsLine.
The model knows that Washington's pitching has been superb with a 3.28 ERA, while Toronto's is a sagging 4.56. Both teams have sluggers capable of going deep. Bryce Harper leads the Nats with 19 home runs, while Yangervis Solarte is tops on the Jays with 14.
The Nationals are 37-29 overall and 22-13 away from home, while Toronto is 31-38 and 17-19 at Rogers Centre.
On the bump for Washington is right-hander Max Scherzer, who's 10-2 with a 2.00 ERA. He's projected to strike out eight Blue Jays in seven innings of work. He'll oppose righty Marco Estrada, who's 3-6 with a 5.09 ERA. The computer model is predicting Estrada to fan five batters in five innings.
So which side of the line should you be all over on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nationals-Blue Jays money line you need to back, all from the computer model on 7-3 roll on its top-rated MLB selections.
