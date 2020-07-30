Watch Now: Joe Kelly Suspended For Eight Games ( 2:37 )

The Blue Jays are making themselves right at home against the Washington Nationals. After taking two games as the visitors, the Blue Jays conclude their four-game series as the home team, looking to win three of four against the defending World Series champions. The Blue Jays aren't allowed to host any games due to a decision by the Canadian government because of the coronavirus pandemic and their secondary home in Buffalo, N.Y., is not ready yet.

First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays have won seven of the past eight games against the Nationals and lead the all-time series 40-30. The Blue Jays are the -135 favorites on the money line in the latest Nationals vs. Blue Jays odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays money line: Blue Jays -135, Nationals +125

Nationals vs. Blue Jays run line: Blue Jays -1.5

Nationals vs. Blue Jays over-under: 9 runs

WASH: Finished tied for sixth with Atlanta in MLB with 824 RBIs in 2019

TOR: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was among the team's best hitters a year ago with a .272 batting average

Why you should back the Nationals

Right-hander Erick Fedde gets his second start of the season after being an emergency starter for Stephen Strasburg, who has a right-hand nerve issue, this past weekend against the New York Yankees. Fedde was sharp, going four innings, striking out three and allowing two runs and four hits. This will be Fedde's first appearance against the Blue Jays. He has a 6-7 lifetime record in 36 games, including 27 starts. In 147 2/3 innings, he has a 5.30 ERA with 64 walks and 105 strikeouts.

Offensively, right fielder Adam Eaton has swung a hot bat to start the year and has a six-game hitting streak. He has gone 3-for-11 against the Blue Jays in the series and is hitting .318 overall with a home run and three RBIs.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays will send left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu to the mound. Ryu had a rough time in a no-decision on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 97 pitches in just 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits, including a home run. Ryu was a 14-game winner a year ago for the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2.32 ERA. In five career starts against the Nationals, Ryu is 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 0.84 WHIP.

The Blue Jays are finding success with the seventh-youngest team in MLB with three rookies and 12 first- or second-year players on their 30-man roster, including both catchers – Danny Jansen and Reese McGuire – as well as key offensive contributors in shortstop Bo Bichette and infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. They have been led by left fielder Derek Fisher (.300), who has had hits in three of his four games played this season. He doubled in Wednesday's 4-0 10-inning loss to the Nationals.

