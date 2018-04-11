Nationals vs. Braves odds: 2018 MLB picks, best bets for April 11

The Nationals and Braves wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday with a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch from the nation's capital. Washington is favored at -127, meaning it would take a bet of $127 on the Nationals to win $100. The Over-Under, or total runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is at 8.5, down a half-run from the opening line.



The Nationals snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday in a 2-0 win over the Braves, who had won four of five before that.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on a 6-2 run on its top-rated MLB selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.



The computer knows Washington's A.J. Cole was shelled in his lone outing, allowing 10 runs in just 3 2/3 innings last Tuesday against these same Braves. Freddie Freeman and Preston Tucker each hit three-run homers in a 13-6 win.



Meanwhile, Atlanta's Brandon McCarthy pitched five-plus innings in both of his starts, allowing five total runs in a pair of victories over the Phillies and Rockies. The Braves have scored 23 runs in his two starts.



One player with nothing to prove is Bryce Harper. The Nationals slugger leads all of MLB in home runs (6), is second in RBI (12), and is tops in on-base, slugging and OPS percentages.



Each offense ranks in the top five in the NL in average, runs and homers.



