Nationals vs. Brewers live stream: 2019 NL Wild Card Game prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

On Tuesday night in the nation's capital, the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals play the 2019 National League Wild Card Game. The Wild Card Game is of course a single-elimination affair, and the winner will advance to face the juggernaut Dodgers in the best-of-five National League Division Series (full schedule here). The loser, meantime, will be headed home for the winter.

Now let's set the scene with some essentials.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)

TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: MIL: +165 | WAS: -180 | O/U: 7.5

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Max Scherzer

Preview

This season, the Nationals were a strong 50-31 at home, while the Brewers were 40-41 with a minus-15 run differential in road games. While you shouldn't read too much into one year of home-road splits, even at the team level, that's a pretty notable divide. As for pitching, the Nationals will start ace Max Scherzer, who's probably headed for another top-three finish in the NL Cy Young balloting. The Nats infamously had a pretty bad bullpen in 2019, but as a workaround in this do-or-die affair Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin are available to Davey Martinez.

Across the way, right-hander Brandon Woodruff will draw the start for Craig Counsell's Brewers. However, it's likely to be a short night for Woodruff -- indeed, it'll be something of a surprise if he makes it through the order more than once. After that, it's a bullpen game for Counsell, with Josh Hader surely in line for two or more frames. The problem is that the Milwaukee bullpen is thinner and less effective than it was last season. Now it will be tasked with getting probably 18 outs against one of the NL's best offenses. Also, bear in mind the Brewers are still without their best player, Christian Yelich (fractured kneecap).

Prediction

The SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) sees the Nationals as favorites, specifically giving Washington a 56 percent chance of besting the Brewers and advancing to the NLDS. We see no cause to disagree. We'll say Scherzer followed by Strasburg pretty well shut down Milwaukee while the Nats' offense that ranked second in runs scored during the regular season does some damage before the ball gets to Hader.

Pick: Nationals 6, Brewers 2