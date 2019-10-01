Nationals vs. Brewers score: Live NL Wild Card Game updates, highlights, full coverage

The Washington Nationals (93-69) host the Milwaukee Brewers (89-73) in the National League Wild Card Game at Nationals Park on Tuesday night (MIL-WAS GameTracker). This, of course, is a winner-take-all affair, and said winner will advance to the NLDS to take on the mighty Dodgers.

Ace right-hander Max Scherzer will start for the host Nationals, and rotation-mates Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin will also be available if needed. Basically, manager Davey Martinez is going to do what he can to avoid heavily using what was one of the NL's worst bullpens during the regular season.

Across the way, Milwaukee skipper Craig Counsell will probably lean heavily on his bullpen after getting a limited number of outs from starter Brandon Woodruff. Here's what his pitching plans for the Wild Card Game might look like. Expect Counsell to be maximally creative in trying to get the ball to Josh Hader. Whatever buttons Counsell pushes, the Brewers' staff will be tested by a Nationals offense that's been one of the NL's best in 2019.

As for home-field advantage, it's doesn't mean as much in MLB as it does in most other major sports, but it's still worth noting that this season the Nats went 50-31 at home, while the Brewers were 40-41 on the road with a negative run differential.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)

TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: MIL: +165 | WAS: -180 | O/U: 7.5

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Max Scherzer

