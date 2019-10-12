Nationals vs. Cardinals live stream: NLCS Game 2 prediction, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

On Saturday afternoon, the Washington Nationals and Cardinals will continue their 2019 National League Championship Series with Game 2 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Nationals won Game 1 behind an unexpectedly strong pitching performance from Anibal Sanchez, who came within four outs of recording the third no-hitter in postseason history.

The Nationals also received more clutch hitting from Howie Kendrick, who scored the first run and later drove in the second. That accounted for all of the run scoring on the evening. As for the Nationals bullpen, Sean Doolittle notched a four-out save in place of Daniel Hudson, who was away from the team on paternity leave.

The NLCS matchup is an unexpected one, especially considering that the Cardinals were 44-45 on July 12, and the Nationals were 19-31 on May 23. St. Louis completed a second-half push to win the NL Central while the Nationals won the NL Wild Card Game against the Brewers. While the Nationals are playing in their first League Championship Series ever, the Cardinals are playing their 10th NLCS in the last 20 seasons, and 14th overall.

Now let's set the scene with some essentials.

The Nationals are trotting out Mizzou product Max Scherzer, who wasn't interested in talking about his memories of growing up as a Cardinals fan before Game 1. "[At] this point in time really doesn't mean anything because I got a bigger task at hand and that's to go out here and win it for the Nats," he said.

Fair enough. Expect to hear a lot about Scherzer's upbringing all the same. Also expect to hear about the quality work he did during the NL Wild Card Game and NL Divisional Series to help the Nationals reach this point. He posted a 157 ERA+ in 27 starts during the regular season.

Adam Wainwright, meanwhile, turned back the hands of time during the NLDS. After compiling a 102 ERA+ in 31 regular-season starts, he shut out the Braves for 7 2/3 innings, striking out eight, walking two, and permitting just four hits. He has been multiple runs better at home versus on the road this year.

Prediction

We generally go with the better starting pitcher. That would be Scherzer, so that's the way we're leaning. Real scientific stuff, right?

Pick: Nationals 4, Cardinals 3