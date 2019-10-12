Nationals vs. Cardinals live stream: NLCS Game 2 prediction, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online
The Nationals and Cardinals square off again on Saturday afternoon in St. Louis
On Saturday afternoon, the Washington Nationals and Cardinals will continue their 2019 National League Championship Series with Game 2 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Nationals won Game 1 behind an unexpectedly strong pitching performance from Anibal Sanchez, who came within four outs of recording the third no-hitter in postseason history.
The Nationals also received more clutch hitting from Howie Kendrick, who scored the first run and later drove in the second. That accounted for all of the run scoring on the evening. As for the Nationals bullpen, Sean Doolittle notched a four-out save in place of Daniel Hudson, who was away from the team on paternity leave.
The NLCS matchup is an unexpected one, especially considering that the Cardinals were 44-45 on July 12, and the Nationals were 19-31 on May 23. St. Louis completed a second-half push to win the NL Central while the Nationals won the NL Wild Card Game against the Brewers. While the Nationals are playing in their first League Championship Series ever, the Cardinals are playing their 10th NLCS in the last 20 seasons, and 14th overall.
Now let's set the scene with some essentials.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory in the postseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every postseason game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Oct. 12 | Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
Location: Busch Stadium (St. Louis)
TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: N/A
Pitchers: Adam Wainwright (STL) vs. Max Scherzer (WSH)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Nationals are trotting out Mizzou product Max Scherzer, who wasn't interested in talking about his memories of growing up as a Cardinals fan before Game 1. "[At] this point in time really doesn't mean anything because I got a bigger task at hand and that's to go out here and win it for the Nats," he said.
Fair enough. Expect to hear a lot about Scherzer's upbringing all the same. Also expect to hear about the quality work he did during the NL Wild Card Game and NL Divisional Series to help the Nationals reach this point. He posted a 157 ERA+ in 27 starts during the regular season.
Adam Wainwright, meanwhile, turned back the hands of time during the NLDS. After compiling a 102 ERA+ in 31 regular-season starts, he shut out the Braves for 7 2/3 innings, striking out eight, walking two, and permitting just four hits. He has been multiple runs better at home versus on the road this year.
Prediction
We generally go with the better starting pitcher. That would be Scherzer, so that's the way we're leaning. Real scientific stuff, right?
Pick: Nationals 4, Cardinals 3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The LCS round got underway this weekend
-
MLB postseason 2019 daily schedule
The baseball postseason is underway and will last throughout October
-
How Sanchez came close to NLCS no-hitter
The 35-year-old righty nearly threw the third no-hitter in postseason history
-
Yankees vs Astros ALDS: 8 things to know
The Yankees and Astros begin the ALCS on Saturday
-
ALCS: Schedule, TV info for Yanks-Astros
The two heavyweights are fighting for the AL pennant
-
NLCS: Cards vs. Nats schedule, TV info
St. Louis and Washington are battling for the NL pennant