Nationals vs. Cardinals NLCS: Victor Robles rejoins Washington lineup for Game 3

On Monday, the Washington Nationals will host the St. Louis Cardinals for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Although Michael Taylor played a role in the Nationals' Game 2 win -- he opened the scoring with a home run -- he isn't starting Game 3. Rather the Nationals are welcoming back their normal center fielder: Victor Robles.

Robles, who is batting eighth, hasn't appeared in a game since Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to a hamstring strain. Given how much of Robles's game is predicated on speed, the Nationals wisely held him out of action until he showed sufficient progress -- a condition he evidently met ahead of Game 3.

"He ran the bases today and ran them full tilt," manager Davey Martinez said before the game. "He's raring to go. Excited to be back on the field."

Robles hit .255/.326/.419 (88 OPS+) with 17 home runs and 28 steals (on 37 attempts) during the regular season. He's considered a well-above-average center fielder and he ranked in the 95th percentile in sprint speed, according to Statcast. Robles ranked second on the Nationals in stolen bases, behind only shortstop Trea Turner.

During the regular season, the Nationals as a team tied the Cardinals for the third-most steals in baseball. While it's considered foolish to run on Yadier Molina, it is worth noting that Game 4 starter Dakota Hudson is the slowest to the plate among Cardinals starters in this series, according to data provided by Baseball Info Solutions.

Interestingly, the slowest Cardinals pitcher on the active roster is closer Carlos Martinez, meaning Robles's speed -- if it is to come in handy -- might not come in handy until a late-and-close situation.

Taylor, to be fair, did what he could to make the most of his opportunity. He hit .333/.385/.333 in the NLDS and notched a pair of hits in eight NLCS at-bats, including the aforementioned home run that put the Nationals ahead early against Adam Wainwright.