Nationals vs. Cardinals score: Live NLCS Game 2 updates as Max Scherzer loses no-hitter in seventh inning

The Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals kicked off Game 2 of their best-of-seven NLCS on Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium. For the second game in a row, the Cardinals were getting no-hit late in the game. Max Scherzer had held St. Louis without a hit for six innings on Saturday, one day after Anibal Sanchez carried a no-no into the eighth inning.

Paul Goldschmidt broke up the no-hit bid to lead off the seventh. Scherzer allowed just three baserunners (on two walks and Goldschmidt's single) with 11 strikeouts through seven scoreless innings. Michael A. Taylor's towering solo homer in the third was the game's only run for a while. The Nationals tacked on two in the eighth when Adam Eaton doubled home Matt Adams and Trea Turner. That double chased Adam Wainwright, who finished with 7 1/3 innings, seven hits, three earned runs, one walk and 11 strikeouts.

It's 3-0 Nationals and they have Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson lined up for the last two innings. The game can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Follow along below for live updates from Game 2.

