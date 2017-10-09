Nationals vs. Cubs NLDS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
The only series that didn't go 2-0 plays its most important game on Monday
Nationals vs. Cubs NL Division Series (1-1)
Date: Monday, Oct. 9
Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
Location: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
Starting Pitchers: Max Scherzer (16-6) vs. Jose Quintana (11-11)
TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)
Online Stream: TBS Live
Live Stats: GameTracker
The Cubs face the third head of Washington's three-headed monster on Monday, with Max Scherzer looking to give the Nationals a critical 2-1 lead going into Game 4 in Chicago. The Cubs were able to steal home-field advantage by taking Game 1 against Stephen Strasburg, but the Cubs have scored a total of six runs in their first two games. After being shut out in Game 1, the Nationals came back to the tune of six runs in Game 2 to tie the series. Jose Quintana, a mid-season addition for the Cubs, will try to make his playoff presence felt as the Cubs try to steel themselves for a push.
This game will be huge for the Nationals, as they're looking to regain their leg up. They at least want to guarantee that should they split with the Cubs, and with the pitching that Nationals have, a 2-1 lead could prove to be fatal. Scherzer has been dealing with a hamstring cramp, so whether or not he's fully recovered will have a huge impact on the game. The Cubs' bats have shown signs of being the Cubs' bats, but they have been relatively inconsistent for the past two games. If Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant wake up, Scherzer should be tested early and often on Monday.
