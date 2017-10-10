Nationals vs. Cubs NLDS Game 4 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
The Cubs won the swing game, and they'll try to close the series out in Wrigley on Tuesday
Nationals vs. Cubs NL Division Series (2-1 CHC)
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10
Time: 5:38 p.m. ET
Location: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
Starting Pitchers: Tanner Roark (13-11) vs. Jake Arrieta (14-10)
TV Channel: TBS (check local listings)
Online Stream: TBS Live
Live Stats: GameTracker
Yes, a win is a win, but dammit if the Cubs didn't get the worst win ever in Game 3 of the NLDS. Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and, in a 1-0 game, the Cubs managed to get a double off of Scherzer. Chicago then immediately drove that run in, and ultimately won the game 2-1. The Jekyll and Hyde defense of the Cubs managed to give the Nationals a lead and then crush any hope of a rally. Ben Zobrist came alive for the first time in the series, and the Cubs are partying like it's 2016.
Now, in Game 3, it's the Battle of the Beards, with Tanner Roark pitching against Jake Arrieta. Arrieta is not stranger to these games, and in a closeout game at Wrigley expect the Cubs faithful to be rowdy as they try to fly another W. If they're winning games like they did on Monday, then maybe this team is invincible. Maybe it's written with plot armor. Maybe it's Maybelline. Whatever the case may be, the Nationals need to pull out some stops if they're going to overcome a loss as devastating as Monday's. 2017 is one of the most talented teams Washington has fielded since it was in Montreal, and Washington fans are being crushed by close games. If Roark is able to survive, the Cubs will see Stephen Strasburg in Game 5, who pitched extremely well in Game 1 despite a loss.
