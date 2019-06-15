Nationals vs. Diamondbacks odds, line: MLB picks, June 15 predictions from model on 33-18 roll

The Washington Nationals look to continue their solid home play on Saturday when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third of a four-game series. The Nationals (32-37), fourth in the NL East, have won seven of their last 10 home games, while the Diamondbacks (37-34), third in the NL West, have won six of eight on their 10-game road trip. First pitch from Nationals Park is at 4:05 p.m. ET, and the Diamondbacks have won three of their last five games played at Washington. The latest Nationals vs. Diamondbacks odds show Washington favored at -215 on the money line (risk $215 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Nationals vs. Diamondbacks picks of your own, be sure to read the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Nationals send right-hander Stephen Strasburg (7-3, 3.36 ERA) to the mound. He has allowed just two homers in his last eight outings after giving up six homers in his first six starts. In 14 starts, he has allowed 69 hits, 36 runs – 34 earned – eight homers and 23 walks, while striking out 110 in 91 innings. He has a WHIP of 1.01.

Center fielder Michael A. Taylor (.231) has been red-hot in the series, going 2-for-5 (.400) with a pair of stolen bases, while third baseman Anthony Rendon (.315) has four multi-hit games this month and four homers in the past five games.

But just because Washington has played well of late does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Diamondbacks money line.

That's because the Diamondbacks have played well on the road, going 23-18. Statistically, Arizona has a distinct advantage over Washington in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.257 to .250), slugging percentage (.455 to .424), runs scored (369 to 334), hits (644 to 584), doubles (144 to 116), triples (17 to 9), home runs (108 to 91), total bases (1,132 to 976) and RBIs (352 to 351).

The Diamondbacks will send right-hander Taylor Clarke (1-2, 5.26 ERA) to the mound. He pitched in Monday's rainy outing in Philadelphia, allowing four runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. Clarke has started five games, allowing 27 hits, 17 runs – 15 earned – four homers and nine walks, while striking out 19 in 25 2/3 innings. Offensively, center fielder Adam Jones (.279) has had a solid series, going 3-for-7 (.429) with an RBI, while catcher Carson Kelly (.264) is 2-for-5 (.400) with a double and a home run in the series.

