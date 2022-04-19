NL foes square off when the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-6) travel to play the Washington Nationals (4-7) in an early afternoon contest on Tuesday afternoon. It's Game 1 of a doubleheader on Tuesday, with Game 2 coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Diamondbacks fell short in their last contest, losing 5-0 to the New York Mets. On the other side, Washington is on a second-game slide, dropping 5-3 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Lefty Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 2.25 ERA) is starting for Arizona, while the Nationals haven't named a starter as of early Tuesday morning.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Arizona is the -120 money-line favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Nationals odds, while Washington is the +100 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Nationals vs. Diamondbacks picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 14-4 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through two weeks, returning over $800 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nationals vs. Diamondbacks, and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals:

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals money line: Diamondbacks -120, Nationals +100

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals run-line: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+140)

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals over-under: 9

ARI: Has returned -202 on the money line this season

WAS: Has returned -107 on the money line this season

Why you should back the Nationals

First baseman Josh Bell is a natural run-producing switch hitter. Bell can hit for both contact or power while driving the baseball into all gaps. The 2019 All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.350), RBIs (10), on-base percentage (.469) and hits (14). Bell has recorded two-plus hits in four games thus far. On April 15, Bell went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Left fielder Juan Soto has quick hands with outstanding hitting ability. Soto can hit for both average and power with a smooth-looking swing. The 2021 All-Star has soft hands in the outfield with good awareness. Soto has a batting average of .289 with three home runs and three RBIs. Soto logged 2-plus hits in two of his last three games.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Second baseman Ketel Marte owns plenty of speed on the field and is a threat to steal bases. Marte is a switch-hitter and can make consistent contact. The 2019 All-Star has logged a hit in four straight games. On April 16, Marte went 2-for-5, including a double and an RBI.

First baseman Seth Beer has made an impact thus far. Bell is leading the team in hits (8) with a batting average of .381, one home run, and five runs batted in. The Georgia native had a solid outing on April 16 against the New York Mets. Beer went 3-for-3 with a walk and one run scored. Bumgarner has an array of pitches and consistently throws strikes. He can rack up strikeouts and currently has a 2.25 ERA with four strikeouts.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Nationals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 10.2 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Nationals vs. Diamondbacks? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.