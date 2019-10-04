Nationals vs. Dodgers live stream: 2019 NLDS Game 2 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

On Friday night in Los Angeles, the Dodgers will host the Nationals for Game 2 of the National League Division Series (full postseason schedule here). The Dodgers took Game 1 of the best-of-five NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night as they blanked the Nationals by a score of 6-0 (box score). The Dodgers went 106-56 in the regular season and won the NL West. The Nationals beat the Brewers in the NL Wild Card Game earlier this week.

Now let's set the scene with some essentials for Game 2 on Friday.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 4 | Time: 9:37 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Park (Los Angeles)

TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: WAS: +136 | LAD: -154 | O/U: 7.5

Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (LAD) vs. Stephen Strasburg (WSH)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Game 2 is back at Dodger Stadium on Friday, with veteran lefty Clayton Kershaw on the mound for Los Angeles. Kershaw's no longer in his prime and his playoff record is a bit shaky, but the three-time Cy Young winner had been the Dodgers' best starter for most of this season. Stephen Strasburg will go for the Nats, starting on two-days' rest after throwing 34 pitches across three innings in relief during the NL Wild Card Game. Strasburg owns an impressive postseason resume, and owns a 2.08 ERA in four career starts at Dodger Stadium.

The Nationals offense was shut out in Game 1 of the NLDS while recording just two hits. In Game 2, manager Dave Martinez will be able to deploy his best relievers in Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson with extra rest after the pair didn't make an appearance in Game 1.

Prediction

The SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) sees the Dodgers as favorites. We won't disagree. We'll say the Dodgers' potent offense gets to Strasburg near the end of his outing, Cody Bellinger comes up with a big hit and Washington isn't able to keep pace in Game 2.

Pick: Dodgers 7, Nationals 2