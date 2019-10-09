Nationals vs. Dodgers live stream: 2019 NLDS Game 5 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online
The winner will advance to the NLCS
The Nationals won NLDS Game 4 behind Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon, and Ryan Zimmerman to force a decisive Game 5 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now it's time to learn who'll advance to the NLCS to play for the pennant.
Now let's set the scene with some vital information.
How to watch
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9 | Time: 8:37 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: WAS +142 | LAD -152 | O/U: 7
Starting pitchers: Stephen Strasburg (WAS) vs. Walker Buehler (LAD)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Nationals will try to win their first postseason series in franchise history by trotting out Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg, arguably Washington's most reliable regular-season starter, has already made two appearances in the postseason -- one in relief during the Wild Card Game, and the other in a thrilling Game 2 victory. Overall, he enters having permitted one run in nine innings while fanning 14 batters and walking nine. That'll play.
The Dodgers figure to piggyback Walker Buehler with Clayton Kershaw as a means of minimizing their middle-relief exposure. Buehler shut out the Nationals for six innings, limiting them to one hit and three walks in Game 2. This will be his sixth career postseason start. Kershaw, meanwhile, will be making his seventh career postseason relief appearance.
Prediction
This series could go either way -- it certainly has so far. We'll lean Dodgers because of home-field advantage.
Pick: Dodgers 3, Nationals 2
