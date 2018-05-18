Nationals vs. Dodgers odds: Expert on 44-17 roll locks in May 18 MLB picks, predictions
Adam Thompson is on a roll in MLB money line picks
The struggling Dodgers will look to get back on track when they visit the well-rested and surging Nationals on Friday (7 p.m. ET). Nationals ace Max Scherzer will start the first of this three-game series for Washington, opposed by Ross Stripling of Los Angeles.
Washington is a strong -205 sportsbook favorite (bet $205 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at seven.
Before you choose a side, listen to SportsLine expert Adam Thompson. The staff analyst is on a stunning 44-17 tear in his MLB money-line selections, giving $100 bettors a healthy $2,524 profit.
He's also riding a sterling 7-2 streak in games involving the Nationals or Dodgers. Now, Thompson has dissected the key elements of Friday's contest and released a confident selection on SportsLine.
The slow-starting Nationals are now on a scorching 13-2 run, but they were denied a chance to build on their momentum this week in a two-game interleague series against the Yankees.
The first game was suspended with a 3-3 score and the second postponed because of inclement weather. They were coming off a four-game sweep of the Diamondbacks by a combined score of 14-7.
Scherzer (7-1, 1.69 ERA) has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his nine starts. He has allowed four runs over his past three outings, earning two wins and a no-decision.
The Dodgers have struggled to gain traction, losing six of their past seven. But they averted a sweep Thursday at Miami with a 7-0 win behind eight strong innings from Kenta Maeda.
Stripling (0-1, 2.20 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season Friday. He allowed two earned runs in five-plus innings of work in a no-decision against the Reds on May 12.
Will the Dodgers provide value as a major underdog, or will the Nationals justify their lofty price? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Dodgers-Nationals you should back Friday, from a red-hot handicapper on a 44-17 tear.
