Nationals vs. Dodgers score: Live NLDS Game 1 updates, highlights, full coverage of MLB playoffs
It's Walker Buehler vs. Patrick Corbin in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium
The NLDS between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers gets underway Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Nationals come in following a thrilling victory over the Brewers in the NL Wild Card Game. The Dodgers, meantime, have had three days off since the final game of the regular season.
Emerging young ace Walker Buehler goes for the Dodgers. He's been excellent again this season overall. Buehler wasn't quite himself in five September starts, but this season he boasts an ERA of 2.60 and a K/BB ratio of 6.90 in 169 1/3 career innings at Dodger Stadium. Across the way, lefty Patrick Corbin, who was roughly Buehler's equal during the regular season, goes for the Nats. Corbin had been available if needed in the Wild Card Game, but that manager Davey Martinez was able to avoid using him means he's ready for NLDS Game 1 on full rest. Otherwise, this one's also a clash of two of the best offenses in the National League.
How to watch
Date: Thursday, Oct. 3 | Time: 8:37 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)
TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
