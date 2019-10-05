Nationals vs. Dodgers score: Stephen Strasburg shuts down L.A. in tense NLDS Game 2

Coming off just two days of rest since he worked three shutout relief innings against the Brewers in the NL WIld Card Game, Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg shut down the Dodgers on Friday night. Strasburg worked six innings of one-run ball in Game 2 of the NLDS, and largely because of his gem the Nationals prevailed by a score of 4-2 (box score) and pulled even at one game apiece in the best-of-five series.

Showing the importance of this contest, Nationals manager Davey Martinez called upon ace Max Scherzer for a high-leverage relief outing against the best offense in the National League. Scherzer was up to the task and then some, as he struck out the side in the eighth. Scherzer previously made a playoff relief appearance for Washington in the 2017 NLDS. Daniel Hudson worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for the save.

Across the way, Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw got hit hard early but salvaged his outing, as he allowed three runs over six innings. For Washington, Anthony Rendon had two hits including a double, one walk, and one RBI.

Now the series shifts to Nationals Park in Washington for Game 3 on Monday.