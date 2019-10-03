Nationals vs. Dodgers: Stephen Strasburg will start Game 2 of NLDS on short rest; Max Scherzer gets Game 3
Strasburg made a 34-pitch relief appearance in Tuesday's Wild Card Game
The Washington Nationals will begin their National League Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. But before Game 1 kicked off, Washington skipper Davey Martinez answered one of the big questions pertaining to the series: Who would start Game 2?
The Nationals were seemingly choosing between two options: veteran Anibal Sanchez, or Stephen Strasburg on just two days' rest. In the end -- perhaps sensing that boldness will be required to take down the NL's top seed -- the Nationals went with Strasburg to face Clayton Kershaw.
Strasburg, of course, threw 34 pitches as part of Tuesday's Wild Card Game victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. As a result, he'll be working on two days' of rest. Strasburg was, by some measures, Washington's best starter during the regular season. He led the staff in both innings and Wins Above Replacement despite checking in with a lower ERA+ (138) than either Max Scherzer (157) or Patrick Corbin (141). (Hey, workload matters.)
As for Scherzer and Corbin, they'll bookend Strasburg in the series. Corbin will make his postseason debut in Thursday's Game 1, while Scherzer will make his second start of October on Sunday at home.
Strasburg has not pitched on fewer than four days' rest all season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Matheny remains favorite for Royals job
Matheny and a few other internal options seem to be the strongest candidates
-
LIVE: Dodgers host Nationals in Game 1
It's Walker Buehler vs. Patrick Corbin in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium
-
Can A's make deeper run in 2020?
The A's 2019 season ended with another early exit in the American League Wild Card Game
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The playoffs got underway Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30 by the latest
-
NLDS Braves vs. Cardinals Game 1 preview
The Cardinals and Braves open their NLDS matchup Thursday afternoon in Atlanta
-
Rays-Astros ALDS preview
Can the Rays shock the world and take down the 107-win Astros?