Nationals vs. Dodgers: Stephen Strasburg will start Game 2 of NLDS on short rest; Max Scherzer gets Game 3

The Washington Nationals will begin their National League Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. But before Game 1 kicked off, Washington skipper Davey Martinez answered one of the big questions pertaining to the series: Who would start Game 2?

The Nationals were seemingly choosing between two options: veteran Anibal Sanchez, or Stephen Strasburg on just two days' rest. In the end -- perhaps sensing that boldness will be required to take down the NL's top seed -- the Nationals went with Strasburg to face Clayton Kershaw.

Strasburg, of course, threw 34 pitches as part of Tuesday's Wild Card Game victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. As a result, he'll be working on two days' of rest. Strasburg was, by some measures, Washington's best starter during the regular season. He led the staff in both innings and Wins Above Replacement despite checking in with a lower ERA+ (138) than either Max Scherzer (157) or Patrick Corbin (141). (Hey, workload matters.)

NLDS starters:

Game 1 tonight: Corbin vs Buehler

Game 2 tomorrow: Strasburg vs Kershaw

As for Scherzer and Corbin, they'll bookend Strasburg in the series. Corbin will make his postseason debut in Thursday's Game 1, while Scherzer will make his second start of October on Sunday at home.

Strasburg has not pitched on fewer than four days' rest all season.