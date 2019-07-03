Nationals vs. Marlins odds, line: MLB picks, July 3 predictions from model on 11-1 roll

The Washington Nationals look to stay hot when they meet the Miami Marlins in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday. The Nationals (43-41), third in the National League East Division, have won six of their last seven, while the Marlins (32-51), fifth in the NL East, have won six of their last 11. First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 6:05 p.m. ET. The teams are 12-12-2 all-time in season series against one another. The latest Marlins vs. Nationals odds show the Nationals at -271 on the money line (risk $271 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Marlins vs. Nationals picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a stunning 11-1 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,600 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Marlins vs. Nationals. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Nationals will send right-hander Stephen Strasburg (9-4, 3.88 ERA) to the mound. Washington has won 12 straight games over Miami with Strasburg pitching. He is 10-0 with a 1.99 ERA during that streak, which began on Aug. 30, 2015.

Offensively, shortstop Trea Turner has been red-hot, hitting in eight of his last 10 games. His RBI double in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday propelled the Nationals to a 3-2 win over the Marlins. Turner is 13-for-46 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10. Left fielder Juan Soto is 12-for-39 with a double, triple and three home runs against the Marlins this season.

But just because Washington has been playing well of late does not mean it is the best value on the Marlins vs. Nationals money line.

That's because the Marlins will start right-hander Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.86 ERA). He gave up three home runs in six innings in a loss to the Nationals on Thursday in Miami. He pitched well through five innings before giving up two home runs in the sixth. He is 2-2 with a 3.66 ERA in seven road starts this season.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas has feasted on Nationals' pitching this season, going 16-for-38 with six doubles and four RBIs in 11 games. Right fielder Garrett Cooper has hits in eight of his last 10 games, going 13-for-39 with one double, one home run and seven RBIs.

So who wins Marlins vs. Nationals? And which side of the money line has all the value?