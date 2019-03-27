Nationals vs. Mets odds: 2019 MLB Opening Day picks, predictions from expert on 23-4 run

League-wide MLB Opening Day is Thursday and fans won't have to wait long to see an elite pitching matchup in the nation's capital. Aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer will be on the hill for the Mets and Nationals, respectively, as these NL East rivals help get the 2019 MLB schedule underway. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET from Nationals Park. Washington is going off at -141 on the money line (risk $141 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is seven in the latest Nationals vs. Mets odds. Before laying any Nationals vs. Mets picks of your own, you'll want to see the 2019 MLB Opening Day predictions from SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson.

He's taken into account that few pitchers have had the success of Scherzer since he arrived in D.C. The three-time Cy Young winner put together another outstanding season in 2018, going 18-7 with an ERA of 2.53 and a WHIP of 0.91, the second-lowest of his career.

Scherzer has started 98 games over the past three years and been charged with a loss just 20 times, so when he pitches, the Nats usually win. And while Bryce Harper has moved on to division rival Philadelphia, the Nationals still have plenty of power in a lineup that includes Trea Turner, Juan Soto, Anthony Rendon and catcher Yan Gomes, an offseason acquisition.

That's because the Mets will have deGrom, fresh off signing a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension, on the bump. Don't let his 10-9 record last year deceive you because he was actually better than Scherzer in terms of ERA with a career-best 1.70.

Run support was a huge issue for him last year, but the Mets took several steps this offseason to bolster their lineup. Most notable is the addition of Robinson Cano, a career .304 hitter who has 30 home run upside.

