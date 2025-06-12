Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Washington Nationals battle the New York Mets in a key National League East matchup on Thursday afternoon. New York will look for the series sweep after winning 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday and 5-0 on Wednesday. The Nationals (30-37), who have lost seven of nine, are 15-19 on the road this season. The Mets (44-24), who have won five in a row, are 26-7 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Mets have won eight of the past 10 meetings with the Nationals. New York is a -231 favorite on the money line (risk $231 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Mets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Mets vs. Nationals money line Washington +186, New York -231 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Mets vs. Nationals over/under 8 runs
Mets vs. Nationals run line New York -1.5 (-115)

Why the Mets can win

Right-hander Kodai Senga (6-3, 1.59 ERA) is expected to start for New York. In 12 starts this season, he has logged 68 innings pitched, allowing 50 hits, 12 earned runs and 30 walks with 65 strikeouts. He is coming off a no-decision in a 4-2 win at Colorado on Friday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and two walks with six strikeouts.

First baseman Pete Alonso is among the Mets' top hitters. In 68 games this season, he is hitting .302 with 21 doubles, one triple, 17 homers and 63 RBI. He has hits in eight consecutive games, including a 3-for-6 effort with two homers and four RBI in a 13-5 win at Colorado on Sunday. He was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 5. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Nationals can win

Washington is expected to send right-hander Michael Soroka (3-3, 4.86 ERA) to the mound. In his last outing, he earned the win in a 2-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday. In six innings of action, he allowed just two hits with no runs and one walk with seven strikeouts. He earned a win in an 11-7 victory at Arizona on May 31, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing six hits, four earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts.

Left fielder James Wood helps power the Washington offense. In 67 games, he is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, 16 homers, 45 RBI and nine stolen bases. He was 2-for-4 in Wednesday night's loss to the Mets. In the win over Arizona on May 31, he was 2-for-6 with an RBI. He was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI in a 9-0 win at Seattle on May 28. See which team to back at SportsLine.

