The Washington Nationals will try to make it two in a row when they battle the San Diego Padres in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday. The Nationals earned a 10-6 win on Monday. Washington is expected to send right-hander Trevor Williams (3-8, 5.54 ERA) to the mound, while San Diego will counter with right-hander Ryan Bergert (1-0, 1.88 ERA).

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. San Diego is the -169 favorite (risk $169 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Padres odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is nine. San Diego's Jackson Merrill is at -390 to reach over 0.5 hits, while Washington's James Wood is +330 to record a home run. You can also check out our Tuesday MLB prop picks and MLB home run picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a 41-32 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Nationals vs. Padres (odds subject to change):

Brady House over 0.5 total bases (-175)

Nationals to win (+140)

Washington will look to earn the series win and register their fourth victory in their last six games. San Diego enters the game having lost five of their last eight. The teams have split their last 16 games played in San Diego. The model favors Washington, which has a money line probability of over 40%, giving this a C rating.

Nationals run line +1.5 (-148)

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Washington will be able to cover the run line, and has the Padres winning the game by an average score of 4.7 to 4.4, with Washington covering well over 60% of the time, making it the better value. The model gives this a C rating. The Nationals are 17-22 on the road in 2025, while San Diego is 23-14 at home.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. He is 170-96 on his last 266 MLB picks (+16).

Brady House over 0.5 total bases (-175)

House, the Nationals' top pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, has been on fire since being called up. In eight games, he is batting .250, including three hits in his last nine at-bats. He was 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and stolen base in Monday's win over the Padres. He has had three multi-hit games since June 16.

The model is projecting 1.3 total bases for House, and gives this prop a five-star rating. SportsLine has an edge of 0.8 based on the projection of 1.3 and the consensus line of 0.5.