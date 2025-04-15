The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will continue their four-game series in Pittsburgh on Tuesday after the Pirates defeated the Nationals, 10-3, on Monday in the series opener. The Pirates improved to 6-11 overall this season and snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory. The Nationals fell to 6-10 overall and have lost three straight games. Paul Skenes held Washington to just three base runners and two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts over six innings on Monday. The Pirates went 4-3 against Washington last season and have won the season series in each of the previous three years.

Pirates vs. Nationals money line: Pittsburgh -135, Washington +115

Pirates vs. Nationals over/under: 8.5 runs

Pirates vs. Nationals run line: Pittsburgh -1.5 (+152)

WAS: The Over has hit in eight straight Nationals games

PIT: Only three of Pittsburgh's six wins have come by multiple runs

Why the Nationals can cover

James Wood, who was the No. 1 prospect in baseball in July, is proving why he was the top prospect after making his first Opening Day roster. The 22-year-old outfielder has five home runs, 11 RBIs, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases with a .977 OPS over his first 15 games of the season. He has at least one hit in six of his last seven games while reaching base safely multiple times in each of those seven contests as someone who can be an offensive catalyst for Washington in multiple ways.

The Nationals are scheduled to start right-handed pitcher Jake Irvin. The 28-year-old has a 5.63 ERA over three starts this season after posting a 4.41 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 33 starts last year. His first three starts this season came against the Phillies, Diamondbacks and Dodgers, three of the strongest offenses in baseball, and he could perform closer to last year's season-long success against the Pirates, who rank last in baseball in batting average at .199 this season.

Why the Pirates can cover

Pittsburgh scored 10 runs off the Nationals on Monday, including six runs over 3 2/3 innings against a Washington bullpen that ranks last in baseball in ERA (6.92) and WHIP (1.92). The Pirates had five different players record multiple hits on Monday, including shortstop converted into outfielder Oneil Cruz. The 26-year-old was also considered one of the top prospects in baseball before making his MLB debut in 2021. Cruz had 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases last season and leads baseball with eight stolen bases over his first 13 games this season.

The Pirates are scheduled to start RHP Mitch Keller, who is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 1.35 ERA this season. Keller hasn't allowed a home run over three starts this season and is coming off throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings, scattering four hits with one walk with six strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday. He allowed just one run over six innings against the Marlins in his first start of the season and he's had a 4.25 ERA or less in each of the previous three seasons.

